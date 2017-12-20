Clemson QB Kelly Bryant lands on Sports Illustrated CFP Preview cover

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's 2017-2018 College Football Playoff preview issue.

Clemson tweeted a photo of the cover on Tuesday.

Bryant is one of four players featured on regional covers, the magazine said. Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma, the top four teams in the College Football Playoffs, are all represented in regional covers.

The Clemson issue, “The Case For… The Tigers” takes a look at their season after winning the national championship in January.

A featured article listed on the cover is “No Deshaun, No Problem.” Bryant was a backup quarterback for Deshaun Watson in the 2016 season.

The magazine is on sale now. It costs $15.99.

