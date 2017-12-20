Greenville Angel Tree recipients can pick up gifts on Wednesday

The Salvation Army said Christmas gifts will be given to hundreds of families Wednesday during the Angel Tree gift distribution in Greenville.

The Salvation Army said the generous individuals, families and corporations who donated the gifts to the Angel Tree Program will ensure more than 1,5000 children have a Merry Christmas this year.

Volunteers will give the toys to parents Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. at the TD Convention Center.

The TD Convention Center is located on Exposition Drive, just off Pleasantburg Drive near I-385.

The Salvation Army said it also serves the community by “providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.” The organization said 86 cents out of every $1 donated in the Upstate is returned to the community through its programs.

