Actress who voiced Daphne on 'Scooby Doo' dies at 71

Heather North, the actress who voiced Daphne on the cartoon “Scooby Doo, Where are You” has died at age 71, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reports that North died on November 30 at her home after a long battle with an illness.

North gave voice to Daphne in Scooby Doo shows and movies until 2003.

She also appeared alongside Kurt Russel in Disney’s “The Barefoot Executive,” and starred in ”Days of Our Lives,” where she met her late husband, W. Wesley Kenney.

