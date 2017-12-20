Police: 1 injured in Greenville shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 1 injured in Greenville shooting

Greenville police said they are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m.

Officer Johnathan Bragg, a spokesman for the police department, said officers found the victim near the intersection of Frank Street and Hampton Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Bragg said officers had identified and were out with a suspect.

"No one has been arrested but officers are out with a suspect now," Bragg said just before 7:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

