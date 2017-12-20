Country's No.1 QB recruit signs with Clemson on early signing day

The top high school football quarterback recruit in the nation signed with the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday.

As Clemson’s football program prepares to face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, the coaching staff also spent Wednesday signing new recruits on the first ever early signing day.

During early signing day, recruits were allowed to sign with the Tigers on December 20 instead of waiting until February.

The early signing period was approved in May by the Collegiate Commissioners Association.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who The State reported was the number one overall recruit in the country, signed with the Tigers. Eleven other recruits had also pledged to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday, including the number three recruit, defensive end Xavier Thomas.

Clemson Football tweeted hype videos for each player that signed.

Trevor Lawrence:

Braden Galloway:

Mike Jones Jr:

Darnell Jefferies:

BJ Potter:

Justin Mascoll:

Kyler McMichael:

Jordan McFadden:

Josh Belk:

Derion Kendrick:

MORE NEWS - Clemson QB Kelly Bryant lands on Sports Illustrated CFP Preview cover

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.