South Carolina county officials defend mold cleaning effort

Officials in a South Carolina county are defending efforts to clean mold from the courthouse, despite continued complaints from employees.

Spartanburg County Council Chairman Jeff Horton told reporters Tuesday there are no plans to close the courthouse and move the 250 employees before a new judicial center is built more than four years from now.

Horton said officials are working to be sure the building is as safe as possible.

The 60-year-old courthouse has been plagued with mold problems in recent years. The county council decided earlier this year to build a new judicial center estimated at a cost of about $150 million. Voters last month approved a penny sales tax increase to pay for the project.

Several employees complained earlier this month of becoming sick from mold cleaning efforts.

