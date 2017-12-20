Union police charge man in string of burglaries dating back to September

Union police said a man who K-9s tracked down after a burglary to a business on December 15 has been arrested and charged with multiple burglaries to businesses in the city dating back to September.

According to the Union County Detention Center, 21-year-old Dylan Haney was charged with 13 crimes, including multiple burglaries, larceny, possession of criminal tools, and attempted burglary.

Police said a K-9 tracked Haney down in the woods after the Jackson Hewitt tax office on Duncan Bypass was broken into in the early morning hours on December 15.

Police said they found a police scanner and two pry bars in a car registered to Haney that was found near the area where he was taken into custody.

Haney is also accused of breaking into a business on Jonesville Highway and stealing $800 on September 16, attempting to break into Boost Mobile on North Duncan Bypass on December 15, and breaking into the Triangle Veterinary Clinic on Triangle Street and the Nationwide Insurance office on Pinckney Street on November 30.”

Arrest warrants were served on Haney on December 19 and he remained in the Union County jail as of Wednesday morning.

