Upstate families adopt children in time for Christmas on Adoption Day

Wednesday is Adoption Day in South Carolina.

Chief Justice Ronald Beatty of the South Carolina Supreme Court declared December 20 as Adoption Day and authorized specially appointed judges to hear adoption cases.

Family Court Judge Edward Long was selected to oversee cases in Anderson County. Long said he hears adoption cases each year in December as a Christmas present to himself and the families involved.

He said he is hearing about 12 cases on Wednesday.

Brother and sister Tim and Kim Godfrey were in court to adopt two siblings. The brother and sister said they had been fostering the children and were excited that two siblings could keep two other siblings together.

Long said Adoption Day also serves as a good reminder to the public that there are hundreds of children in need of adoption in South Carolina.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Supreme Court, 570 children are in need of adoption in the state and the average age of the children is between 10 and 11 years old.

