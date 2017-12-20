Upstate events cancelled due to rain

Rain in the Upstate (June 13, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Rain moving in on Wednesday prompted officials to cancel some outdoor events in the Upstate.

Spartanburg's Skating on the Square and Greenville's Ice on Main both closed due to rain but are expected to reopen Thursday.

The City of Greenville also cancelled Wednesday's movie at Fidelity Investments Moonlight Movies. The city said to stay tuned for 2018 events.

