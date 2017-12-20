District: Kindergarten student found with BB gun at Upstate school

The Greenwood 50 school district said a K5 student was found with a BB gun on Wednesday.

Administrators at Springfield Elementary School immediately contacted law enforcement after they were notified of a student bringing a BB gun to school. Officials said after an investigation, a K5 student was found to be in possession of the BB gun.

The student will be disciplined according to school policy.

“We appreciate Springfield administration and local law enforcement working quickly to address this situation,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson said. “We take these matters very seriously. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

MORE NEWS: Baby born after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.