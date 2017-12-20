Henderson Co. girl grows enormous 32-pound cabbage

A Fletcher Elementary School student's green thumb earned her a $1,000 scholarship.

Emily Prince, who participated in the Bonnie Plants program which gives third grade students across the country the opportunity to garden at home, grew a 32-pound cabbage.

Her massive vegetable is being recognized with the education savings bond from Bonnie Plants along with title of state winner for North Carolina.

Prince is the second elementary school student in the western Carolinas to win the Bonnie Plants competition this year. A student from Plain Elementary took home the award in the Upstate of South Carolina for her 17-pound cabbage.

