Warrant: Family member left 92-year-old woman on floor for 3 days covered in urine, feces

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged in connection with the neglect of an elderly woman.

According to the arrest warrant, the 92-year-old victim fell at a home in the Seneca area on Dec. 15. Deputies said the suspect, 57-year-old Mack Adams Gaines, did not seek medical attention for the victim or move her from the floor where she fell for three days.

Gaines knew the victim was lying in the floor but didn't seek any aid, according to deputies.

When emergency personnel responded to the house on Dec. 18, the victim was found unconscious and unclothed from the waist down, covered in urine and feces, the arrest warrant states.

She was transported to Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Gaines was arrested and charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

The investigation is ongoing.

