Greenville police issue warning after firearms stolen in 19 car break-ins

After a string of auto break-ins, the Greenville Police Department is warning residents not to store firearms in their vehicles.

Officers said since October, 19 auto breakings have occurred in the city where firearms were stolen. In 12 of the incidents, police said the vehicles were unlocked and at least 6 had forced entry.

Below is a list of locations where the break-ins have occurred:

  • Anderson Street
  • Garraux Street
  • W Stone Avenue
  • Halton Road
  • Cleveland Street
  • Provence Street
  • Verdae Boulevard
  • Springhouse Way
  • North Pleasantburg Drive
  • Lincoln Street
  • Celand Street
  • Aisha Street
  • Eisenhower Drive
  • Woodruff Road
  • Sevier Street
  • Haywood Road

Police encouraged residents to lock their doors and not leave firearms in their cars.

