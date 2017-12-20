Greenville police issue warning after firearms stolen in 19 car break-ins

After a string of auto break-ins, the Greenville Police Department is warning residents not to store firearms in their vehicles.

Officers said since October, 19 auto breakings have occurred in the city where firearms were stolen. In 12 of the incidents, police said the vehicles were unlocked and at least 6 had forced entry.

Below is a list of locations where the break-ins have occurred:

Anderson Street

Garraux Street

W Stone Avenue

Halton Road

Cleveland Street

Provence Street

Verdae Boulevard

Springhouse Way

North Pleasantburg Drive

Lincoln Street

Celand Street

Aisha Street

Eisenhower Drive

Woodruff Road

Sevier Street

Haywood Road

Police encouraged residents to lock their doors and not leave firearms in their cars.

