Heavy rain is over, but isolated showers linger

Showers will move out, but won’t stay away for long. Rain is back by late Friday into Saturday in advance of Christmas Eve.

Expect isolated showers and cloudy skies through tonight with lows down to 44 in the Upstate and 38 for the mountains. Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with highs only making it into the mid 40s for the mountains and right around 50 for the Upstate.

Clouds will move back in Friday ahead of more rain this weekend, Temps will be milder by late Friday with highs in the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. Showers will develop late Friday night into the day on Saturday.

Saturday will bring the best chance for rain over the weekend, with light showers for the most part. Skies will slowly clear on Christmas Eve with temps in the mid 50s to low 60s. Christmas Day looks mostly dry highs in the low 40s for the mountains and around 50 for the Upstate. There is a SMALL chance for a few snowflakes Christmas morning along the TN border in the mountains.

