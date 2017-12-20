Warrants: Man charged after punching woman in face, threatening to kill her with brick

Officials with the Greer Police Department said a man has been charged in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Warrants signed for James Williams Bussey's arrest said that based on an investigation, Bussey committed the offense of kidnapping because he physically restricted the victim's movement by grabbing her while she was trying to get away from him during an assault.

The warrant then said that Bussey dragged the victim back to a vehicle and would not let her out.

Another warrant said Bussey threatened to kill the victim following an argument with a brick, while holding one in his hand. Bussey then struck the victim with a closed fist on the left side of her face, causing visible swelling.

The incident occurred on December 1 in the city of Greer and in Spartanburg County.

Bussey was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

