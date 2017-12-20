Asheville police investigating report of shots fired before hit-and-run

The Asheville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired before a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday.

Officers said they were called the incident on Bingham Road between 3 and 4 p.m. According to police, a witness said a man was firing shots within Woodridge Apartment complex before getting into a car and hitting her vehicle while fleeing the scene.

No one was injured at the scene, according to police.

Officers said it is unclear how many shots were fired but they are currently investigating.

