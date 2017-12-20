Upstate gun range no longer sells bump stocks

GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office says the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged in connection with the neglect of an elderly woman.More >
The song "Baby It's Cold Outside" floods the radio at this time each year, but some listeners feel the lyrics could be interpreted as sexual coercion, especially with the rise of the #MeToo movement.More >
The owner of the Bellacinos restaurant in downtown Greenville said the Main Street location will close down on December 31.More >
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl from Houston.More >
Greenville police said investigators determined a victim they initially thought had been shot Wednesday morning actually suffered injuries from an assault.More >
The Greenwood 50 school district said a K5 student was found with a BB gun on Wednesday.More >
The actress who voiced Daphne on the cartoon “Scooby Doo, Where are You” has died at age 71, according to The Hollywood Reporter.More >
After a string of auto break-ins, the Greenville Police Department is warning residents not to store firearms in their vehicles.More >
Deputies seek individuals wanted out of Spartanburg County. (12/20/17)More >
About a dozen children who were up for adoption in the Upstate will have permanent homes this ChristmasMore >
Clemson players and coaches speak about preparing to face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl (Dec. 20, 2017/ FOX Carolina)More >
The Salvation Army said more than 1,500 kids in the Greenville area will have a Merry Christmas thanks to the Angel Tree program.More >
Firefighters battled a 30-acre wildfire near Easley on Dec. 19, 2017.More >
Since our newsroom elf, FOXY, is spreading some holiday cheer at FOX Carolina, we asked our viewers to share what their elves have been up to on their latest visits from the North Pole.More >
Gaffney police said these suspects have outstanding warrants for various offenses. If you can provide any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Gaffney Police Dept. at (864)489-8115..More >
Drive through a nighttime Christmas wonderland as 32 million colors set the sky ablaze, synchronized to Christmas songs.More >
Photographs from the Greenville County Library System's digital collections show the history of the postal service in Greenville County.More >
Seedlings, a new farm-to-table restaurant, will open inside the Children's Museum of the Upstate on Jan. 2.More >
