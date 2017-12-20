Upstate gun range no longer sells bump stocks

City of Columbia first in country to ban use of bump stocks. (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 20, 2017)

Witnesses say shots came fast and furious. Investigators said the shooter, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas and killed 58 people after putting bump stocks on the backs of the guns he used in the shooting.

"We don't know what's going to happen with them," Jim Braziel said.

He's the general manager at Sharpshooters Indoor Range in Greenville County where the shop is sold out of bump stocks.

"We don't sell them anymore. The manufacturer quit making them until Congress decides what they're going to do about them," Braziel said.

Some define a bump stock as an accessory that is attached to the back of a gun.

"What this does it speeds up the process a little bit faster than you can wiggle your finger," Braziel said. "It doesn't make it a fully-auto, it just makes the trigger easier to manipulate."

Columbia City Council recently banned the use of bump stocks within the city limits.

"I think the debate going forward is going to whether or not Columbia can do this," Grant Varner said.

He's a lawyer in Greenville.

"State law or our state constitution on the other hand says that municipalities cannot regulate firearms or firearm components," Varner said. "Bump stocks are not added during the manufacturing process."

He says that means a debate on if bump stocks are defined as accessories or gun components.

"What they're banking on there is that a bump stock is classified by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as a firearms accessory," Varner said.

Gun shop managers are waiting to see what happens and are waiting to see if manufacturers will start to make bump stocks again.

