Police seek women wanted in purse-snatching at Greenville restaurant

Greenville police seek two women in connection with purse snatching incident on Haywood Road. (Source: Greenville PD)

Greenville police need your help to identify two women they say were involved in a purse-snatching incident in Greenville this month.

Greenville City Police said it happened December 14 at the Panera Bread on Haywood Road.

They shared photos of the women on Facebook in hopes that others would be able to identify the women.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two women or vehicle seen in surveillance footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

