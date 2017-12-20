Dispatch: Fire department called to Governor's School - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Fire department called to Governor's School

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said crews were called to SC Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers initially said crews had been called out for a small fire in the basement.

According to officials with Greenville City Fire Department, there was no fire. Crews said smoke was coming out of a trashcan, and an investigation is ongoing.

Crews were working to get the smoke out of the building.

