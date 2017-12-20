Dispatch: Fire department called to Governor's School

Dispatchers said crews were called to SC Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers initially said crews had been called out for a small fire in the basement.

According to officials with Greenville City Fire Department, there was no fire. Crews said smoke was coming out of a trashcan, and an investigation is ongoing.

Crews were working to get the smoke out of the building.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Baby born after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years