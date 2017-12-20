Man taken into custody after barricading self with weapon, SWAT activated in Greenville Co.

SWAT activated for suspect barricaded with weapon in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/12/20/17)

Dispatchers said a man is in custody after SWAT responded to a situation involving a barricaded suspect in Greenville County Wednesday night.

The incident took place on the 3500 block of Fork Shoals Road.

They said a suspect was inside a residence barricaded with a weapon.

Witnesses on scene told FOX Carolina the man barricaded inside the building had been evicted. A large police force waited down the road from the scene.

Dispatchers said they didn't believe there were any possible hostages.

Around 10:34 p.m., our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said a man had been taken into custody, and the scene had mostly cleared.

