Mary Black Health System Gaffney to stop delivering babies March 2018

On March 31, 2018, Mary Black Health System Gaffney will merge obstetric services with Mary Black Health System Spartanburg.

And after that day, Mary Black Health System Gaffney will no longer provide scheduled inpatient labor and delivery services.

Hospital officials explained that the number of women choosing to deliver at Mary Black Gaffney has been declining for the last several years.

Katherine Anlicker of Mary Black Gaffney said the hospital currently delivers less than one baby per day.

"Centralizing obstetric services and deliveries will support the quality of care and experience for patients," Anlicker explained.

In contrast, Anlicker said Mary Black Spartanburg delivers more than 1,000 babies a year, and is also scheduled to complete a significant renovation of its Women's Pavilion by the end of the year.

The hospital said that it will still offer women's services such as gynecologic surgery and diagnostic imaging on site after March 31, 2018, however.

"Dr. Lewis, Dr. Franks and Carrie Hall with Cherokee Women’s Care will maintain a clinic in Gaffney to provide pre-natal care and other women’s services," said Anlicker.

The hospital said said it will work with any women who may have planned to deliver at Mary Black Gaffney, and help them transition their care to Mary Black Spartanburg. Patients with questions are asked to call (864) 487-1500.

"This was not a decision we made lightly," said the hospital. "However, we believe it is the right decision as we seek to make Mary Black Gaffney a sustainable organization for the future."

