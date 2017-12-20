Mary Black Health System Gaffney to stop delivering babies March 2018

Deputies said a death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Simpsonville on Wednesday.More >
Deputies said an investigation is ongoing into the death of an 1-year-old in Inman back in May.More >
Dispatchers said a man is in custody after SWAT responded to a situation involving a barricaded suspect in Greenville County Wednesday night.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >
Many people are challenging the Christmas classic "Baby, it's cold outside," claiming it could be interpreted as sexual assault. Read the lyrics in the story. You be the judge.More >
Dispatchers said crews are responding to a large fire at an apartment fire in Taylors.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
Crews battle large fire at The Chimneys Apartments in Taylors. (12/20/17)
Deputies seek individuals wanted out of Spartanburg County. (12/20/17)More >
About a dozen children who were up for adoption in the Upstate will have permanent homes this ChristmasMore >
Clemson players and coaches speak about preparing to face Alabama in the Sugar Bowl (Dec. 20, 2017/ FOX Carolina)More >
The Salvation Army said more than 1,500 kids in the Greenville area will have a Merry Christmas thanks to the Angel Tree program.More >
Firefighters battled a 30-acre wildfire near Easley on Dec. 19, 2017.More >
Since our newsroom elf, FOXY, is spreading some holiday cheer at FOX Carolina, we asked our viewers to share what their elves have been up to on their latest visits from the North Pole.More >
Gaffney police said these suspects have outstanding warrants for various offenses. If you can provide any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Gaffney Police Dept. at (864)489-8115..More >
Drive through a nighttime Christmas wonderland as 32 million colors set the sky ablaze, synchronized to Christmas songs.More >
Photographs from the Greenville County Library System's digital collections show the history of the postal service in Greenville County.More >
