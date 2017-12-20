Crews respond to large fire at Taylors apartment complex

Crews responded to a large fire at an apartment complex in Taylors Wednesday night.

The incident happened at the Chimney Apartments at 4990 Old Spartanburg Road.

Boiling Springs, Taylors, Wade Hampton and Greer Fire Departments all responded to the blaze.

Bobby Baker, Chief at Taylors Fire Department, told FOX Carolina that the fire burned between the two chimneys in the attic area, and said all fire damage is above the ceiling level.

Baker said none of the units received fire damage, but did say that some (at least 2) sustained water damage (top floors). Baker also said there was some smoke damage to the apartments.

According to Baker, one woman who lived on a top floor said she had very little smoke and the only way she knew there was a fire was because neighbors were banging on her door to let her know the chimney was on fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident. There is no word on what may have officially caused the fire at this time, but Baker said a tenant had a fire burning in the fireplace and she said it had died down and she went into her bedroom. The next thing she knew, people were banging on her door telling her there was a fire.

