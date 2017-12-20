Deputies: Parents charged, investigation ongoing after 1-year-old dies in Spartanburg Co.

Deputies said an investigation is ongoing into the death of a child in Inman back in May.

Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a residence on the 11000 block of Asheville Hwy in Inman to assist EMS in reference to a 1-year-old not breathing on May 22, 2017.

The child's father told deputies he had fallen asleep with the child on his chest, laid the down to take a shower, and when he returned, found the child unresponsive.

Deputies said the child's paternal grandfather performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived, however despite their efforts, the child passed away at a local hospital two days later.

An intensive investigation got underway and the child's two older siblings were taken into emergency protective custody by DSS.

Deputies said the parents were initially cooperative with investigators, but the father later became uncooperative and the mother became transient.

The child's father, 23-year-old Nicholas Andrew McCallister of Cowpens, was arrested on December 14 after officials with the Solicitor's Office agreed that there was probable cause to charge both parents with unlawful neglect of a child. He bonded out of jail 8 hours later.

The child's mother, 22-year-old Anastasia Marie McAllister of Gaffney, was arrested December 20 when she came to the local DSS office for a supervised visit with her older two children. She remained incarcerated as of 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Warrants signed for both Nicholas and Anastasia McAllister said that between May 27, 2016 and May 22, 2017, they did "place at unreasonable risk of harm or did cause to be done unlawfully or maliciously any bodily harm to or abandonment of a minor ."

Due to the fact that both parents have been arrested, an investigation in conjunction with the Solicitor's Office, Coroner's Office and Department of Social Services remains active.

