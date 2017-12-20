Deputies: Death investigation underway after man found shot to death in Simpsonville

Deputies said a death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Simpsonville on Wednesday.

Deputies said they found the body of a 37-year-old man around 7 p.m. at 216 Willow Lane after someone called 911.

The victim was suffering from at least one gun shot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

