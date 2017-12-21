Whooping cough cases up in Henderson Co., vaccination clinics scheduled

The recent outbreak of whooping cough cases has led the Henderson County Department of Public Health to organize two vaccination clinics for people to get protected from the contagious bacteria.

The number of people with whopping cough in the county stands at 52, according to officials.

Health officials said they'll be offering the Tdap vaccine to children 11 years of age or older, pregnant women in their third trimester, and adults who have not already received a vaccine dose.

The vaccine is covered by most insurance, and those uninsured may be able to get the vaccine at no cost if they meet certain criteria.

The clinic will happen Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the department's Immunization Clinic, located at 1200 Spartanburg Highway. There is also another clinic scheduled for the same time a week later.

