Still time to ship presents before Christmas

Like many others, Ikea Young waited until the last second to send her gifts. She just made the cut for the US Post Office's priority mail deadline.

"I waited until the last second to buy some last-minute Christmas gifts for my little sisters. They're teenagers,” said Young. “They live in Bronx, New York. I had to hurry and mail them so they can get there by Christmas hopefully."

She was not alone though as people packed into the Greenville post office on Orchard Park Road trying to get their presents shipped in time for Christmas.

"It's very bad,” described Young. “The line is really long. The lady basically said don't let anyone else in. It's after 5 o'clock."

While others went through FedEx or UPS to meet their guaranteed-by-Christmas 2-day deadlines, Douglas Block waited in the busy lines to send out this year's family Christmas card.

"We were doing photo cards. We had to wait for them to come back in the mail and approve them,” said Block. “They turned out great. The kids are actually all smiling, which is unusual."

If they had waited to ship until Thursday, the shipping costs alone start around $25, and depending on what you ship, it could easily surpass $50.

As for Young, she says the stress of last minute shipping is worth it in the end. She didn't want to chance the postal service's promise of packages making it by Christmas day, as long as it ships by Friday.

"Of course,” said Young. “I hope they love my gifts and I can't wait to hear from them over Christmas."

