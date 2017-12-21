Showers are back by Christmas Weekend

Get news, weather on the go

Milder conditions will prevail through Christmas Eve, then temps take a big drop for Christmas Day. The best chance for rain will come on Saturday as that colder air approaches.

Clouds hang tough this evening with temperatures holding steady in the 50s with patches of sprinkles, but most areas stay dry.

Saturday will bring the best chance for rain in the short-term. Showers are likely from mid-morning to late afternoon. Rain should push out by Saturday night.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, is looking partly cloudy and dry! Highs will warm into the upper 40s to upper 50s. The temps really take a dive Christmas Eve night as Santa comes to town! Lows will be down to 24-30 area-wide.

There remains a small chance of snow showers late Sunday night into Christmas morning in the high elevations nearest the TN/NC state line.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s! The cooler air sticks around through most of the week, with another system bringing at least a chance of wintry precip to the area by late week.

