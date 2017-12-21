Deputies locate woman missing out of Greenwood Co. nearly a week

Deputies said a young woman missing out of Greenwood County has been found.

Officials with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Courtney Balchin was last seen on December 15 in Greenwood in the area of Little Cricket on Highway 34 in Greenwood County.

On Friday, deputies said Balchin was located and is safe. The agency thanked the community for sending in tips.

