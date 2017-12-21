Coroner: Investigation continues after 16-year-old dead after report of accidental shooting

Deputies were on scene after they said a male victim was fatally wounded in a shooting in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.

Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Stevens Court in Inman. The Spartanburg County coroner said detectives were initially told the shooting was accidental, although the manner of death has not yet been determined.

The coroner later said 16-year-old Quess Kyrone Rivera of Bent Tree Road in Inman was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The coroner said additional details will follow and the case into Rivera's death remains open.

Spartanburg County School District 2 confirmed Quess was a 10th grade student at Boiling Springs High School.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Spartanburg School District Two Family are with the young man's family during this extremely difficult time," said school district Adrian Acosta in an e-mailed statement. "The administration at BSHS as well as our district social worker will be in contact with the family to offer their support."

Acosta also released a statement from BSHS Principal Chuck Gordon:

"Quess Kyron Rivera was a student who was loved and respected by our entire school family. We are saddened to hear of his passing and offer our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his mother and extended family members."

A witness who had been staying in the area the last few weeks told FOX Carolina that a group of boys were hanging out with their girlfriends when one of the boys accidentally shot another with a shotgun. The witness said the victim spent the night at house in the neighborhood every once in a while.

The witness went on to tell FOX that the boys played with guns and said he'd previously warned them about the hazards of playing with firearms. He said the teenager who fired the fatal shot turned himself in.

