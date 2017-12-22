Firefighter badly hurt in crash released from rehab hospital

An Anderson County firefighter who was seriously injured in a crash headed home Friday, after spending the last 32 days at the GHS Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital.

Joseph Blanton is a firefighter from Starr, who suffered severe injuries in a November car accident.

Blanton’s mother said he was heading to the EMT training program at GHS on the morning of the crash.

The crash left him unable to walk, and after leaving the hospital, he began rehab at RCPRH to regain ability. Blanton said he has slowly regained movement of his hands and legs, but relies on a wheelchair.

Blanton said he is determined to return to the fire station as a firefighter.

"I will walk again," he said.

