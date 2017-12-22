Family shares photos of victim killed in crash involving Chesnee officer

The Chesnee police said one person was dead and another person was hurt after a car pulled out in front of a Chesnee police officer who was driving to work Friday morning.

The crash occurred on US 221 near White Pine Drive just before 6 a.m. according to the SC Highway Patrol.

PHOTOS: Police car involved in deadly crash near Chesnee

Chief Danny Swafford said the crash was still being investigated by troopers and the coroner, but the initial reports were that a car pulled in front of the officer on US 221 and was struck on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Troopers said the officer was injured and transported to Spartanburg Regional. The officer was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

According to troopers, the driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash and a passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

The deceased driver was later identified as 30-year-old Devan Rachad Stevenson of Spartanburg.

Stevenson's cousin said his family is devastated by his loss.

“He was the life of the family. He was my brother, really. That was my brother," said Antoine Dewberry, Stevenson's cousin, "We grew up in the same house growing up. It was love. It was love with my brother. He wasn’t a cousin. He was my brother.”

