Simpsonville police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after 7-Eleven robbery

Surveillance of the 7-11 suspect and bicycle (Source: SPD)

Police are searching for a suspect after they said the 7-Eleven in Simpsonville was robbed Friday morning.

The store is located on the coroner of Harrison Bridge Road and Grandview Drive.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m.

Police said the suspect acted like he had a weapon and stole cash from the store.

The man fled the 7-Eleven on a bicycle.

Police said the suspect and the bicycle were captured on surveillance footage. Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call 864-967-9536.

