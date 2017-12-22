Simpsonville police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after - FOX Carolina 21

Simpsonville police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after 7-Eleven robbery

Police on scene in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 22, 2017) Police on scene in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 22, 2017)
Surveillance of the 7-11 suspect and bicycle (Source: SPD) Surveillance of the 7-11 suspect and bicycle (Source: SPD)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police are searching for a suspect after they said the 7-Eleven in Simpsonville was robbed Friday morning.

The store is located on the coroner of Harrison Bridge Road and Grandview Drive.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m.

Police said the suspect acted like he had a weapon and stole cash from the store.

The man fled the 7-Eleven on a bicycle.

Police said the suspect and the bicycle were captured on surveillance footage. Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call 864-967-9536.

