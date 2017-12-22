Deputies capture attempted murder suspect accused of shooting that injured 2 in Greenville Co.

Greenville County deputies have captured an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting two people.

Deputies said they were searching for 18-year-old Chandler William Guy Marchbanks.

Marchbanks was wanted for a December 2 shooting on Monaghan Avenue that sent two people to the hospital, deputies say.

At the time of the shooting, deputies said two masked suspects arrived in two vehicles, a burgundy Nissan Pathfinder and white Ford Mustang, and started shooting at the victims. Deputies said the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument involving two groups of people.

Marchbanks was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

There is no word yet on the identity of the second suspect.

