Santa Claus greets Upstate teacher after her final chemotherapy treatment

Last round of chemotherapy celebration (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 22, 2017) Last round of chemotherapy celebration (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 22, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Santa Claus was on hand to greet an Upstate second grade teacher as she completed her final round of chemotherapy Friday at the St. Francis Cancer Center on Innovation Drive.

Bon Secours Health System said Kristen Gault has been battling breast cancer.

Santa Claus and her young son arrived in a sleigh to greet her outside the front entrance, along with friends and family.

