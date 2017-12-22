Grocery store hours for Christmas 2017 - FOX Carolina 21

Grocery store hours for Christmas 2017

Need a last minute item for your holiday celebration? Here are the Christmas hours for grocery stores in our area.

NOTE: Store hours may vary by location. 

Bi-Lo: 

  • Christmas Eve: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Whole Foods:

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Earth Fare: 

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Food Lion:

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Harris Teeter:

  • Christmas Eve: Closing at 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

K-Mart: 

  • Christmas Eve: Regular hours 
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Rite Aid:

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Target:

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Fresh Market:

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Walgreens

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Wal-Mart

  • Christmas Eve: 12 a.m.-6 p.m. 
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Ingles:

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Aldi:

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Costco:

  • Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Lidl:

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Trader Joe's:

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

Publix:

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: Closed 

