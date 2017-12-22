Coach Danny Ford among farmers selected to grow hemp for SC in 2018

The Chesnee police said one person was dead and another person was hurt after a car pulled out in front of a Chesnee police officer who was driving to work Friday morning.More >
An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.More >
Deputies are on scene after they say a male victim accidentally shot himself in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after hiring young boys at his flea market booth to lure them into an inappropriate encounter.More >
An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early.More >
Law enforcement was called to reports of shots fired at a Greenville County apartment complex on Friday.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office released new information Friday in the events leading up to a deadly crash killing a 16-year-old.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a man is facing charges after a victim was beaten to death in June.More >
Instead of enjoying a sweet treat, a Nebraska family was left gagging in disgust when insect larvae wriggled out of the Ferrero Rocher chocolate balls they were eating.More >
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources is offering a free lifetime hunting license to any hunter in the state who kills one of the coyotes that have been tagged and released into the state’s four game zones.More >
Pimlico Light People sport Christmas lights for charity. (12/22/17)More >
The Saskatoon Lodge is celebrating the holiday season in its new, expanded location.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were arrested in drug busts.More >
Joe Gagnon visits Tiny Town, a family’s display of toys and Christmas lights set in a miniature village, located at 555 Latham Road in Easley.More >
An Asheville police officer ensured that a family that was stricken by tragedy earlier this year will have a Merry Christmas.More >
The crash occurred on US 221 and involved a Chesnee police cruiser and a second car.More >
Here are a look at the local news stories most read by FOX Carolina viewers this year.More >
Anderson County squirrel rescuer Kristy Vassey said she found Theodora when she was 2 weeks old.More >
Yards in the Haw Creek neighborhood off Highway 29 feature displays telling the entire story of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.'More >
Crews battle large fire at The Chimneys Apartments in Taylors. (12/20/17)
