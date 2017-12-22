Coach Danny Ford among farmers selected to grow hemp for SC in 2018

On Thursday the South Carolina Department of Agriculture announced the farmers selected to participate in the pilot program for growing industrial hemp in 2018.

The program allows certain colleges and universities to work with hemp growers for research and 20 farmers were selected for the first year.

Among those growers is former Clemson National Championship-winning coach Danny Lee Ford, who coached the Tigers from 1978 to 1989. According to the SCDA, Ford has received a permit to grow on 20 acres of land in Anderson County.

Ford was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier in December.

MORE NEWS: Elderly couple says 60 pounds of pot was for Christmas presents

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.