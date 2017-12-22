City of Greenville to offer free parking Christmas weekend - FOX Carolina 21

City of Greenville to offer free parking Christmas weekend

Richardson Street Parking Garage. (FOX Carolina 5/5/2016) Richardson Street Parking Garage. (FOX Carolina 5/5/2016)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Greenville announced it will offer free parking at all of its parking facilities during the Christmas weekend.

The city said free parking will be available from Dec. 23 through 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 26th. 

Parking will also be free on New Year's Day, the city said. 

For more information and locations of parking facilities, visit the city's website

Online Public File

