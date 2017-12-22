City of Greenville to offer free parking Christmas weekend

The City of Greenville announced it will offer free parking at all of its parking facilities during the Christmas weekend.

The city said free parking will be available from Dec. 23 through 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 26th.

Parking will also be free on New Year's Day, the city said.

For more information and locations of parking facilities, visit the city's website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.