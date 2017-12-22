Escaped inmate with skull face tattoo caught after weeks on the run

An inmate with a distinctive face tattoo on the run in California since November has been apprehended.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Corey Hughes walked away from a work crew on I-85 on Nov. 27. Hughes has a distinctive tattoo of a skull covering a large portion of his face, prompting his mugshot to be circulated across the country.

Hughes was serving a sentence for a weapons charge and was scheduled to be released in February.

But deputies said after being caught on Thursday, he is adding to his time behind bars. After an investigation, Hughes was caught on Don Avenue

