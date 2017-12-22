Deputies: Byrnes High student led chase in stolen minivan before deadly crash

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office released new information Friday in the events leading up to a deadly crash killing a 16-year-old.

Devin Clay Waters, a Byrnes High School student, was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Nov. 28 on Fairmont Avenue.

According to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the date of the crash and found a Chrysler minivan with a paper tag.

Deputies said Waters was the only person in the vehicle and when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, he refused to pull over. The pursuit initially was only traveling at a speed of 25 miles per hour but as the deputy followed Waters, he increased his speed up to approximately 60 miles per hour, according to the report.

The deputy said he temporarily lost sight of the minivan as Waters sped through curves on Fairmont Avenue. When he caught sight of the vehicle again, the deputy said the teen had struck a tree.

According to the incident report, the deputy found Waters in the rear seat against the sliding door on the driver's side. A school ID was found in his wallet.

The deputy said he radioed for EMS and laid Waters flat on his back on the ground until they arrived.

The coroner said Waters later died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The minivan was later determined to have been reported stolen out of Polk County.

Deputies said a review of the incident by the traffic review board found no violations in the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office's pursuit policy.

