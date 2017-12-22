Deputies: Man arrested after hiring young boys at his flea marke - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested after hiring young boys at his flea market booth to lure them into inappropriate encounters

Sigifredo Ortega. (Source: GCSO). Sigifredo Ortega. (Source: GCSO).
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after trying to hire young boys at his flea market booth to lure them into an inappropriate encounter. 

Deputies said Sigifredo Ortega, 56, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating obscene material to a minor. 

According to deputies, Ortega inappropriately touched and showed pornography to a minor. 

The sheriff's office said they believe there may be more victims that have had inappropriate contact with Ortega. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

