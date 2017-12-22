Deputies: Attempted murder suspect who prompted Upstate SWAT standoff arrested after shootout in VA

Some light snow and rain could impact our area late New Year's Eve night into New Year's Day as some extremely cold air moves in. The models have been back and forth on this, so nothing is set in stone. Here's the latest... The GFS (American) model has been showing snow consistently for the past few days on the model runs. The timing would be Sunday night after midnight into the early hours of New Year's Day. Amounts look very light, with a dusting being the most likely scenario. The...More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail, stole a vehicle and took off to his home state of South Carolina.More >
A programming error with the South Carolina Education Lottery's computer system caused issues with some players' lottery tickets on Christmas Day.More >
A Florida man was arrested after police said he repeatedly punched an ATM that gave him “too much money.”More >
Authorities were called to the scene of a rollover crash near downtown Greenville on Wednesday.rMore >
Greenville police were for a North Carolina woman last seen at the Greenlink bus station in downtown Greenville on December 22.More >
The Greenville Police Department was called to the Greenville Downtown Airport on Wednesday.More >
“Gaming disorder" will be added to the official list of diseases by the world health organization next year.More >
Four people found slain inside a basement apartment the day after Christmas have been identified as two children, their mother and a second woman.More >
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 15 suspects were arrested and 5 more are wanted after a holiday drug roundup.More >
Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday night.More >
Upstate forever, a nonprofit conservation group said a piece of land near the Glassy Mountain Heritage Trust Preserve in Pickens County that had been slated for real estate development will now be permanently protected by a conservation easement.More >
Families all across the Carolinas and Georgia are celebrating Christmas!More >
