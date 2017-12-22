Deputies: Attempted murder suspect who prompted Upstate SWAT standoff arrested after shootout in VA

A man is in custody after a large law enforcement scene was outside a Greenville County apartment complex on Friday afternoon where shots were fired.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at Fleetwood Manor apartments investigating a stolen vehicle when rounds were fired at law enforcement officers around 3 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident. Deputies saw someone run back into the building. Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville Police Department patrol cars were blocking off a perimeter near Melvin and Fairmont roads. SWAT was also called to the scene, which deputies said was standard procedure. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office helicopter was providing air support.

Deputy Sean Zukowsky said authorities were doing "call outs" to try to communicate with the suspect possibly inside the building.

After several attempts to call out any suspects from within the building, deputies said SWAT executed a search of the building and determined that the suspects were not inside.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Jerrell Carl Richardson, was involved in an incident with Virginia State Police on Christmas Day and taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, Richardson led troopers on a high-speed chase on I-95, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. Police also said he rammed a trooper's vehicle twice and fired shots at troopers.

After attempting to flee on foot, deputies said State police K-9s and tactical teams were called in to search the wooded area for Richardson. Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 26, Richardson surrendered.

Deputies said they found a firearm and marijuana inside a stolen Ford Escape Richardson used to lead the pursuit.

When he was arrested, deputies said they determined he had been shot during an exchange of gunfire. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In Virginia, Richardson is facing charges for reckless driving, assault on a law enforcement officer, disregarding law enforcement command, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

Investigators in Greenville County have charged Richardson with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of armed robbery.

According to arrest warrants, Richardson is responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store on Augusta Road earlier in December.

Authorities are requesting extradition for Richardson back to Greenville County.

