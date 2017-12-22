Deputies: No suspect located, but investigation ongoing after SWAT responds to shots fired at Greenville Co. apartments

A large law enforcement scene was outside a Greenville County apartment complex on Friday afternoon after shots were fired.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at Fleetwood Manor apartments investigating a stolen vehicle when rounds were fired by an unknown person around 3 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies saw someone run back into the building. Deputies said they are proceeding as if the person is still inside the building although they are not clear how many people may have been involved in the shots fired.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville Police Department patrol cars were blocking off a perimeter near Melvin and Fairmont roads. SWAT was also called to the scene, which deputies said was standard procedure. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office helicopter was providing air support.

Deputy Sean Zukowsky said authorities were doing "call outs" to try to communicate with the suspect possibly inside the building.

After several attempts to call out any suspects from within the building, deputies said SWAT executed a search of the building and determined that the suspects were not inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone who may have been a victim or who has information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

