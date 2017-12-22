Left lane of I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg blocked due to colli - FOX Carolina 21

Left lane of I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg blocked due to collision

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A collision at exit 66 is causing a backup on I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg County. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information system, the left lane at exit 66 is blocked. 

