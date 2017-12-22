Dispatch: Multiple crews responding to house fire in Pelzer

Multiple departments are responding to the fire. (Source: Bradley Mayberry).

The Anderson County Fire Dispatch says multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Pelzer.

According to dispatch, a neighbor called in the fire around 3:30 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, dispatch said.

Dispatch said crews are still at the scene. The extent of the damage is currently unknown, dispatch said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

