Warrant: Spartanburg man beat victim to death with fist, wooden object

The Spartanburg Police Department said a man is facing charges after a victim was beaten to death in June.

According to arrest warrants, 30-year-old Travis Lamont Means is charged with murder in the death of Luftee Karim Abdullah. Warrants indicate Means beat the victim to death with his hands, his fist and a wood object.

The incident report states that officers were called to Spartanburg Regional medical Center after an assault victim was admitted. Police said Abdullah had severe injuries including to his face, internal head, right side and kidney. The victim also suffered broken ribs.

Officers said Abdullah was transported to the hospital from Means' home on Farley Street. According to the incident report, Means told police he found the victim lying near his home and thought he had overdosed so he dragged him into his living room and called 911. He told police the victim was a known homeless man in the area, police said.

The coroner, however, said Abdullah lived on Leeds Drive.

EMS administered NARCAN to Abdullah, thinking he had overdosed based on Means' information but later determined he had been violently assaulted, officers said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said they were asked to investigate the case on June 8. Abdullah died from closed head injury and multiple body trauma along with probable blunt force trauma to the head. The coroner said after weeks of intense investigation and testing, the victim's death was ruled a homicide.

Means was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Thursday on charges for murder and aggravated assault and battery.

Police confirmed Means was previously arrested in 2016 in connection with a knife assault at a Boiling Springs gas station. According to deputies, Means cut the other man with a pocket knife and struck a 19-year-old woman with his hands.

