Warrant: Woman charged after accused of hitting child's head against wall

Deputies said a woman was arrested in Spartanburg County and charged with cruelty to children this week.

According to a warrant, 30-year-old Candace Michele Robinson of Spartanburg was arrested on December 20 in connection with the case.

Deputies said that on October 30, 2017, Robinson "did inflict or cause to be inflicted ill treatment, unnecessary pain and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance or shelter upon a minor."

According to the warrant, Robinson hit an 11-year-old child's head against a wall, causing injury.

She was charged with cruelty to children (torture, deprivation), and was booked into the Spartanburg County jail on December 20.

She was released on Thursday at 5:10 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Pair arguing over payment for prostitution flag down trooper, arrested

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.