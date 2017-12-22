Rainy and WARM Saturday, colder for Christmas

Starting the holiday weekend warm and rainy before colder air returns for Christmas Day!

Rain potential increases this afternoon with pockets of locally heavy showers possible. Before showers arrive, expect temperature to climb well into the 60s with a southwest breeze.

All rain should move out by 8 PM Saturday, leaving a partially clearing sky. Variably cloudy conditions highlight Christmas Eve with highs in the 50s.

Christmas Day brings colder air to the area as the sky becomes mostly sunny, but highs will struggle only into the 40s.

There is a small chance of TN/NC border snow showers early Christmas Day, but at this point it should not amount to much.

Through the week, the weather turns colder again…especially by late week as another system could bring the chance of wintry precip to the area. It’s something we’ll watch closely in the coming days!

