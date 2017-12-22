Bi-Lo surprises Upstate family in need for Christmas

BI-LO helped give a local family in need the opportunity to shop for their favorite holiday ingredients and other items to make sure they have a very merry Christmas - and they invited FOX Carolina to capture the surprise

Andrea Duncan of Greenville didn’t think she was going to be able to put a nice Christmas dinner on the table this year.

“I haven’t worked since March because of eye surgeries and medical issues that you can’t foresee," she said.

But a surprise phone call this week saying she’d been selected to receive a grocery shopping spree at BI-LO changed everything.

BI-LO district manager, Tommy Brown, is picking up the tab for her groceries and he’s happy to see her shopping cart full.

He said, “It’s hard for working families and things are not easy this time of year. It’s going to be great for me to see this family be able to have a good meal for themselves, friends and the rest of their family.”

Andrea had a lot of good things to say about BI-LO and Greer Relief. She says that agency helped her pay rent for the month of October when her short-term disability hadn’t kicked in yet. Greer Relief connected her with the Commission for the Blind, the Loaves and Fishes co-op and even classes for budgeting.

She says she’s thrilled that the groceries provided by BI-LO will allow her to continue with her family traditions and favorite meals this Christmas. She also says her doctor has given her clearance to go back to work on a part-time basis next month at the Adidas distribution center in Spartanburg where Andrea is an inventory analyst.

