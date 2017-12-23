Deputies: One injured after shots fired, car accident in Greenville Co.

Deputies say one person is injured after shots were fired outside a sports bar and a car crashed into a tire shop in Greenville County Saturday morning. The sheriff's office said the initial incident occurred at Sonny's Sportsbar on White Horse Road.

According to deputies, gunshots were heard outside after several patrons were kicked out of the club due to an altercation.

Deputies said a blue Chevy truck then crashed into Robbins Tire and Auto on North Washington Ave. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for an unknown injury, deputies said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

