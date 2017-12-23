Crews respond to fire at Benteler Automotive plant in Spartanburg

Crews responded to a fire at the Benteler Automotive plant in Spartanburg early Saturday morning.

Captain Jamie Phillips with the Poplar Springs Fire Department said a small fire started in a machine inside the building. The machine was not badly damaged, Captain Phillips said.

According to Captain Phillips, no other parts of the building were impacted by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

