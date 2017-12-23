Crews respond to fire at Benteler Automotive plant in Spartanbur - FOX Carolina 21

Crews respond to fire at Benteler Automotive plant in Spartanburg

Posted: Updated:
Benteler Automotive. (Source: FOX Carolina). Benteler Automotive. (Source: FOX Carolina).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews responded to a fire at the Benteler Automotive plant in Spartanburg early Saturday morning. 

Captain Jamie Phillips with the Poplar Springs Fire Department said a small fire started in a machine inside the building. The machine was not badly damaged, Captain Phillips said. 

According to Captain Phillips, no other parts of the building were impacted by the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

MORE NEWS: Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.